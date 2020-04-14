NORWAY — Selectman Warren Sessions will not seek re-election this year because of health concerns, Town Clerk Shirley Boyce said in an email Tuesday.
He was elected in 2017 and his term is due to expire in June.
No one has taken out nomination papers for his seat in the July 14 town elections.
Sessions could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Zak Kendall of Golden Oak to perform April 17
-
Boston Red Sox
2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce retires, says Red Sox didn’t cheat
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke prepares for season in some form
-
Sports
Transfer portal causing college basketball coaches headaches
-
Sports
Preparing for budget crunch, conferences ask NCAA for relief