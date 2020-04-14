Warren Sessions, second from left, will not seek re-election in July, Town Clerk Shirley Boyce said. Seated from left at a September 2019 board meeting are Russell Newcomb, Sessions, Mike Twitchell, Ryan Lorrain, Chairman Tom Curtis and Town Manager Dennis Lajoie. Jon Bolduc/Sun Journal file photo

NORWAY — Selectman Warren Sessions will not seek re-election this year because of health concerns, Town Clerk Shirley Boyce said in an email Tuesday.

He was elected in 2017 and his term is due to expire in June.

No one has taken out nomination papers for his seat in the July 14 town elections.

Sessions could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

