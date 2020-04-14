LEWISTON – Liette F.C. Morin (Fecteau), 77, of Lewiston, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center after suffering from her second stroke. Born in Lewiston, on March 2, 1943, she was the daughter of Emile and Juliette Olivier Fecteau. Educated in local schools, she graduated from Lewiston High School, Class of ’61. After high school she attended Gorham College Dental School, and Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute’s Culinary School. She was employed by Dr. M. Halperin, DMD, she owned her own business Custom Made Drapes, and also worked as a seamstress at JCPenney’s. Before her retirement she worked as a culinary artist at CMVTI for 17 years. She had a deep love of animals which led her to start a dog sitting business called Atelier Chats Noir for 10 years. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, weaving, painting, beading, and stained glass. She was also an avid reader, owning many books and was a quilter extraordinaire. She is survived by her son John Clements II and his wife Kelly; a sister Jackie McMoran who was also her Godmother; step sons Michael Clements, Patrick Clements and Mark Morin. Grandchildren who affectionately knew her as “Mumpy”, Haley Cements, Sean Clements, Erin Gingras, Michael Clements II, Nicholas Clements and Marissa and Makayla Morin; 3 great-grandchildren Rylan and Kelan Clements, and Lucy Gingras. A niece Cheri Thurston Andrews, and nephews Shaun and Blake Fecteau. She is predeceased by her brother Raymond Fecteau, who was also her Godfather, her first husband John Clements and her second husband Roland Morin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be accessed online at www.albert-burpee.com. Donations can be made in her memory to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, 55 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

