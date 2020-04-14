LEWISTON – Juliette, 84, passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Memory Care Center in Lewiston on April 8, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Mexico, Maine, to Pierre and Celestine Fournier on June 29, 1935. She was a graduate of the ELHS Class of 1953. She married Pierre J. Simard Jr. and long time member of St. Louis Church until closing. They raised four children in New Auburn. She was a stay at home mom while the children were young. As the children got older, she worked at Mechanics Saving Bank’s New Auburn Branch for several years, the Auburn Housing Authority and retired from Geiger Brothers in Lewiston. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Auburn.Julie and Pete always had an open home where relatives would go whenever they came in from out of town. Many get togethers, including family reunions, were held at their home and will be missed by many. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Pete Simard, five brothers Gilbert, Adelard, Charles “Amie”, Romeo and Henry Fournier and four sisters Lorianne Fournier Paquette, Priscilla Fournier Bilodeau, Theresa Fournier Gagne, Germaine Fournier MeyerJulie is survived by one brother Roger Fournier of Lewiston, her sons Gary and wife Cathy of Auburn, Steven and wife Lori of Auburn, her daughters Janet and husband Daniel Perrault of Lewiston, and Dianne and husband Pete Nadeau of Greene. Julie had had seven grandchildren, Joshua Simard of Poland, Allison Simard and husband Calvin Bowie of Poland, Aaron Simard of San Diego, Calif., Rebecca Perreault and husband Mike Knapp of Princeton, Mass., Michael Perreault and fiancée Brittany Sullivan of Lewiston, Kasey Boucher and fiancé’ Mitch Pierter of Portland and Ryan Boucher and partner, Amanda Stevens of Greene. Eight great-grandchildren, Owen and Grayson Bowie, Elise “Ellie” and Samuel “Sammy” Knapp, Egan Nadeau and wife Sylvia of Turner, Sydney Nadeau of Tallahassee, Fla., Goldie Sullivan of Lewiston and Kinsley McAuliffe of Greene.The family would like to thank the staff at the Woodland Memory Center in Lewiston and Androscoggin Home Health for their excellent care provided to Julie while in their care. You have no idea how much your care of our mother meant to the family. As a result of the Coronavirus a memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later dateArrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston, 70 Horton St.Please visit www.thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heart felt condolence’s to Juliette’s family.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and Alzheimer’s Association.

