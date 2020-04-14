MONMOUTH – Mrs. Marguerite R. (Perkins) “Peggy” Gray, 85, of Monmouth passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House with her family at her side. She was the wife of the late Floyd I. Gray with whom she shared 44 years of marriage.Peggy was born September 28, 1934, in Milton, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Frederick and Charlotte (Pierce) Perkins. She was a resident of Monmouth for most of her life. She attended schools Lewiston until her senior year when her family moved to Auburn. She graduated from Edward Little High School where she continued to play the French horn in the band. One of her favorite memories during her senior year was participating with the marching band at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. Peggy went on to further her education and graduated from Central Maine General Nursing in 1956.Peggy worked at Heritage Manor as a Registered Nurse for many years until her retirement in 1989.Peggy enjoyed traveling, knitting, photography, reading and keeping her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family with many memories being made at their camp in Monmouth. Peggy’s “favorite place on earth” was Stover’s Point in Harpswell making memories at her grandfather’s camp with her extended family as a child. She visited the beach as often as she could as an adult with her 85th birthday being celebrated there. Peggy is survived by her children, Daniel G. Gray and his wife, Candace of Monmouth, Richard A. Gray and his wife Kathy of Monmouth, Bernard F. Gray and his wife Lori of Monmouth, Debra S. Gunn and her husband Dennis of Greene, Lori J. Noonan and her husband Tony of Waterville and Brian K. Gray of Mapleton. Her sisters Dottie Whiting of Auburn and Stella Messer and her husband Allen of Poland. Her brothers-in-law, Ellery Gray and his wife, Elaine of Mississippi, Bruce Gray and his wife Polly of Florida, and Otis Gray and his wife, Betty Jean of Shirley. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, Floyd and her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her son, Frederick Gray, her sister, Charline Perkins and her brother-in-law, Henry Whiting.There will be a celebration of life at a date and time to be announced. To share an online condolence or memory please visit www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comRoberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations in Peggy’s name may be made to Harpswell Heritage Land TrustPO Box 359Harpswell, ME 04079

