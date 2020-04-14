LEWISTON – Mary E. Lavalliere, 59, of Tall pines Apartments Lewiston, passed away suddenly at CMMC, on April 9, 2020. hospital following a serious illness. Born in Lewiston on February 18th, 1961, the daughter of the late Ken and Esther Adams. Mary Attended schools in Auburn, having graduated from Edward Little High School in the class of 1980. Upon graduating from high school Mary worked at several local businesses including CMMC and area hotels as a housekeeper. She met the love of her life Guy and they were married on July 6, 1985, and together they settled here in Lewiston. She had a great fondness for animals especially having raised three parakeets and several cats. Mary is survived by her husband of 34 years, Guy, brother, Bruce Adams, niece and nephew, Ken and Amy Adams as well as several other in-laws. Mary was predeceased by her parents and a brother Gary. Guy would like to thank the Nurses and Doctors in the ICU unit for their excellent care and compassion they provided for Mary during her brief stay. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

