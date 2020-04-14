WEST PARIS — The West Paris Fire Association put together Baskets for children out of West Paris this year. The Association is made up of members of the West Paris Fire Department, spouses and some community members.

It was able to help approximately 15 families with 38 baskets. Requests were rolling in right up until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11. All baskets were put together by Jennifer Billings, vice president of the association, and her daughters Sadie Taylor and Carissa Stubbs.

A lot of community members found out about what was being done and chipped in to help. Someone donated basket making supplies, another made the most amazing homemade children’s masks. Some gave money to help buy the candy. People donated children’s DVDs, stickers and egg decorating kits. “It was very humbling,” said Billings. “Donations came in at an amazingly fast rate. We put together every basket individually for each child based on their name age and favorite color.”

Association members, Scott Cassidy, Wayne Theofrasteau, Troy Billings, and Robert Hall were all available to help deliver the baskets on Saturday early evening. Some people also received our food boxes as well that day.

“I just wanted to make sure that our local children were taken care of. Some children were not going to get an Easter either because their mom or dad was an essential employee and simply did not have time to spend hours in line to get what was needed or maybe because the money that would normally be spend on Easter was going to bills or necessities this year no because someone was out of work,” explained Billings.

The Association is still helping community members with food and basics supplies. The West Paris Fire Association is always looking for more donations either monetary, food, supply’s or volunteering. Nothing is too small. Donations to the Association can be made out to West Paris Fire Association and mailed to 25 Kingsbury Street West Paris, Maine 04289. Donations can also be dropped off at the station Mon-Friday 8-4. Check out our Facebook page West Paris Fire Association.

“When this is all over and we are able to interact again I would really like to see us have a big BBQ or some sort of gathering at the Fire Department to say thank you to those that helped us and maybe meet those we helped, “ added Billings.West Paris Fire ASsociation Easter baskets await delivery.

