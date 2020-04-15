This week we are going to make an apple pie. I’ve already done this so it’s your turn today! Normally when preparing to make a homemade pie I have a bit of apprehension about the crust. Thanks to modern science we can all make a successful apple pie. Buy the pie crust in the dairy case! It tastes delicious and let’s face it, we are not getting any younger. Every moment of apprehension is not necessary and is related to aging.

Here is my famous apple pie filling made from fresh apples you need to peel and that is enough work for today. I purchased an apple corer from Williams Sonoma, a slick device, makes the task much easier. Bon Chance and Bon Appetit!

Claire’s Kitchen Apple Pie Filling

Ingredients:

1 box Pillsbury prepared 2 crust pie crust

¾ cup sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

8 cups sliced, pared Granny Smith apples (size of orange wedges)

1 ¼ Tablespoons butter

Prepare:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Mix sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg (optional on the cinnamon for our allergic readers) Add apples to the mixture and stir until every apple is coated.

3. Get the pie crust from the refrigerator. Never let the pie crust sit on the counter, it will get very soft and difficult to remove form the packaging. (I learned this the hard way!)

4. Heap apples onto the pie crust that has been placed into a 9 inch pie plate. Add dots of butter on top of apples.

5. Fold the top crust of the pie in half and cut slits in the center. Drag the crust to the pie and spread over the apples. Seal and flute.

6. With a fork, poke the pie crust in several places. Spread a little milk over the crust using your fingers, to aid browning. Place the apple pie on a cookie sheet in the oven.

7. Cover crust edges only with 1/1/2 strips aluminum foil. Remove foil 5 minutes before baking is complete

8. Bake for 50-60 minutes, test with a knife to the center for doneness. Serve with vanilla ice cream!

