Utility crews continued to work Wednesday to restore power to Maine customers still without electricity after two damaging storms on Friday and Monday.

There were 36,000 Maine customers without power Tuesday morning, and that number was reduced to less than 4,000 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

CMP was reporting 721 outages in its service area as of 12:30 p.m., with most of those in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. There were virtually no outages being reported in southern Maine.

Emera Maine reported 2,773 outages in its service area at 12:30 p.m., mostly in the Bangor region.

Both companies had crews working to complete repairs Wednesday.

Among those working to finish repairs Wednesday were 45 lineman from Hydro-Quebec. They arrived in Maine Saturday and will have to quarantine for 14 days when they return to Quebec, the company said.

