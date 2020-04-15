People might want to remember the motto of the United States Postal Service — a promise which is now and has always held true for us. But the USPS is currently in the same financial emergency most of us are facing due to the pandemic and the isolation it requires.

It is atrocious that the U.S. Senate decided against the necessary funding to support the USPS through this crisis. That is a decision which impacts everyone and will continue to do so, even when the medical crisis is over. Most U.S. citizens depend on the Postal Service for business correspondence and shipping, connection with loved ones, bills and checks and even banking.

We support our local, regional and national Postal Service and appreciate all that they are doing currently to keep the mail coming and going, despite the risks.

“Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Dorothy Raymond and Harold Buote, Norway

