LEWISTON — Police say they found a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from a local youth shelter but are still looking for her boyfriend

Charity Bell, 14, and Elliot Dowd, 15, had been staying at New Beginnings youth shelter at 491 Main St. when they “eloped from the home” together April 8 and hadn’t returned, Lt. David St. Pierre said in a media statement. The parents of the teens and the shelter were concerned and sought assistance from police in locating the their children.

Bell was located but Dowd was not, according to an email from St. Pierre on Wednesday morning. Dowd is believed to be in Lewiston or Portland, according to St. Pierre.

Any assistance from the public in locating him still would be greatly appreciated, St. Pierre said. Anyone with information on Dowd’s location is asked to call Lewiston Police Dispatch at 207-784-6421.

