Emily Bollinger, left, and Alyssa Morgosh gather educational worksheets Wednesday for a mother who is picking the material up for her children at The Root Cellar in Lewiston. Students who are out of school because of the coronaviris pandemic have completed more than 4,000 pages of educational material, said Morgosh, mentorship program coordinator for The Root Cellar. “We are trying to fill the gaps of what the kids don’t receive from school,” said Morgosh, who creates new packets for prekindergarten through high school students each day Monday through Friday. Worksheets were intended to keep minds sharp at first, but now that the school cancellation has been extended, Morgosh has focused on teaching concepts and building on the prior day’s lessons. “I have been tutoring here for seven years, so I have a pretty good idea of what the kids have been up to,” said Morgosh. The Root Cellar is a remote site for Lewiston Public Schools students to pick up breakfast and lunches. The grade appropriate packets are an extension of staff and volunteers of The Root Cellar. “Our kids really want to learn,” said Joel Furrow, the executive director of The Root Cellar. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lewiston Middle School student Aluel Mayen, 14, talks with teacher Michelle Bourgoin, left, after picking up educational materials and meals to go at Wednesday The Root Cellar in Lewiston. Bourgoin is volunteering at The Root Cellar, a remote pick up site for the Lewiston Public School Department meals to go program. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo