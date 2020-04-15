JAY — On April 8, Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert circulated a letter stating the district would continue remote learning for the rest of the school year.

The decision was made following Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin’s recommendation Monday, with Governor Mills’ approval, that classroom learning continue to be suspended. Albert indicated that school meals will continue to be provided.

Spruce Mountain High School Principal TJ Plourde said in an email sent to seniors Thursday that he is working to make the end of the year “successful and memorable”.

Plourde has been in touch with the junior and senior class officers and believes most, if not all events can be held prior to Aug. 7.

“We have come to the conclusion that we are willing to do anything to have a memorable end of the year for seniors,” he wrote.

Plourde said many events are still scheduled for their original dates, but may need to be changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

No academic requirements will be expected during April vacation, the week of April 20-24. High school students will not have to take finals this year, he said.

The date for prom will have to be moved, probably to June but can be held as late as Aug. 8.

The Senior Scholarship Celebration will also be rescheduled, probably for sometime in June, but can be held as late as Aug. 9.

For now, graduation is still set for Sunday, June 14, but can be postponed to a later date, up until Aug. 9, if need be.

Plourde said he is dedicated to providing great end of year experiences and will give seniors weekly updates.

“I am sorry that your end of the senior year is not what you expected,” he wrote the seniors. “I am also extremely impressed with the level of maturity you have had in dealing with this.

“This is tough. I miss every single one of you so much.”

