PORTLAND — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and based upon a recommendation by Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin, all Maine catholic schools will continue to deliver learning remotely through the end of the 2019-20 school year. The decision that Maine schools continue with remote learning is supported by Gov. Janet Mills.

“This is obviously a difficult recommendation to accept but, as always, the safety of everyone in our school communities is our primary concern,” Superintendent Marianne Pelletier said. “This is especially disappointing for the seniors at Saint Dominic Academy and Cheverus High School. We are working to develop creative ways in which we can provide these hardworking students with the end-of-year recognition they deserve.”

The schools overseen by the Office of Maine Catholic Schools are All Saints School, St. John Campus/St. Mary Campus, Bangor; Holy Cross School, South Portland; St. Brigid School, Portland; Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn Campus/Lewiston Campus; St. James School, Biddeford; St. John’s Catholic School, Brunswick; St. John Regional Catholic School, Winslow; St. Michael School, Augusta; and St. Thomas School, Sanford. Cheverus High School will also provide distance learning through the end of the school year.

For more information, visit www.mainecatholicschools.com.

