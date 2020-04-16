Maine’s two U.S. Senators are among a group of 22 who have been appointed to a presidential task force that will shape a plan to reopen the economy.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said in a statement Thursday that his emphasis will be on putting health outcomes first and making data-driven decisions.

“Everyone – and I mean everyone – wants the country to reopen; seeing the shuttered businesses in towns throughout Maine and across the country is hard, as lives and livelihoods are being forever changed,” King said. “But the other option is the danger of opening too soon and risking a rebound of the virus.”

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, will join King.

Most of the country has been on lockdown for weeks as the coronavirus has spread and the economic impacts have been unprecedented. President Trump, as well as many Republican lawmakers, have been pushing to reopen the economy as soon as possible, even as public health experts caution against moving too quickly.

King, who served two terms as Maine’s governor and is in his second U.S. Senate term, said he doesn’t believe lawmakers should focus on an “arbitrary date on the calendar.”

“We need to be able to answer two questions: do we know everything we need to know about this virus, and do we have the infrastructure, equipment, and leadership needed to keep it controlled,” he said. “Until we can unequivocally answer ‘Yes’ to both of these questions, I believe we act at our own peril, and risk the unkind judgment of history.”

The other Senators serving on this new committee are: Tom Carper (D-Del.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).

