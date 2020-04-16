SABATTUS — Police said a vehicle apparently crashed into two mailboxes on Middle Road earlier this week and fled the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday where they found debris from the smashed mailboxes littering two lanes of Middle Road.

The unknown driver had fled the scene without contacting the owners of the mailboxes, police said.

The vehicle sustained “significant and visible damage to the passenger side front corner,” according to a media statement released Thursday by the Sabattus Police Department.

Parts from that vehicle, including pieces of its bumper and lighting, were recovered at the scene and helped to identify the vehicle as a black 2015 or 2016 Toyota Camry, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity and location of the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Lt. Dan Davies at the Sabattus Police Department at [email protected] or 207-375-6952.

