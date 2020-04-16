Three more people have died from coronavirus, bringing Maine’s total to 27.

State health officials also reported 26 additional confirmed cases on Thursday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 796 since the first case a month ago. A total of 130 people have been hospitalized at some point and 333 have recovered. The total number of active cases of COVID-19 is 436, down slightly from Wednesday.

In another development related to the pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills announced that she has signed an executive order to prevent the immediate eviction of tenants other than those who engage in dangerous or unlawful conduct for the duration of the state of civil emergency she has declared in response to coronavirus.

Mills also strengthened the penalties for landlords who may try to evict tenants by unlawful means, and she extended the timeframe for the eviction process in the event that the courts reopen before the governor’s state of emergency is terminated.

Mills is expected to discuss the order when she appears with Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah at a 2 p.m. briefing.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb steadily with no obvious signs of a plateau. Meanwhile, pressure also has been mounting to reopen the economy, at least partially.

Currently, there are 47 people hospitalized, with 20 in critical care and seven on ventilators, which assist with breathing in patients suffering respiratory failure because of the virus.

Cases have been confirmed in 15 of 16 counties, all but Piscataquis County. but the biggest numbers are still in Cumberland County, with 343, and York County, with 164.

State officials have been tracking outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state, whose residents are particularly vulnerable.

There are still 158 critical care beds available out of a total of 319 as of Thursday, and 313 available ventilators out of a total of 344.

Mills said Wednesday that it’s too early to say when her administration will begin to lift restrictions on businesses or end the “stay-at-home” order in effect through at least April 30.

“We don’t take significant steps towards reviving the economy until we defeat the virus because without healthy people, you can’t have a healthy economy,” she said.

This story will be updated

« Previous

Next »

filed under: