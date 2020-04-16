Unemployment claims dropped to just over 13,400 last week, the lowest weekly total since an economic crisis was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic last month.

But another spike in claims is expected when Maine’s unemployment office expands eligibility to include contractors and the self-employed.

About 89,500 Mainers have successfully filed for unemployment benefits since the week ending March 15, more than double initial claims for all of 2019, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

About 13 percent of Maine workers have claimed benefits in the past month.

Nationwide, about 5.2 million Americans successfully filed for unemployment last week, roughly one million fewer than the previous week. Last week’s claims bring the total number of American workers collecting unemployment benefits to roughly 22 million.

The actual number of people out of work is likely much higher, since some workers who do not pay taxes on unemployment benefits are currently ineligible to receive benefits, such as contractors and the self-employed.

The economic crisis hit public-facing businesses such as restaurants, hotels and bars earliest and hardest. Ripples of the pandemic are being felt across nearly all sectors, however. On Wednesday, payment-processing technology firm Wex Inc. of Portland announced a 5 percent staff reduction nationwide. The company laid off or furloughed 135 workers in Maine.

The Maine Department of Labor struggled early on to manage the volume of claims, creating long wait times for claimants and frustration with its online filing platform. The department has since implemented an alphabetical call-in schedule scheduled daily by the first letter of each applicant’s last name and extended call-in hours to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maine, like many other states, has yet to implement changes to unemployment benefits created by the CARES Act passed last month. A $600 increase to weekly benefits will be available next week, according to the state labor department. It is still unclear when an eligibility expansion intended to benefit self-employed and contract workers and those who have exhausted their benefits will be in place.

