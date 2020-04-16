NORWAY — Selectman Russ Newcomb raised concerns at Thursday night’s board meeting about staffing cuts at the Norway-Paris Transfer Station and the possibility of illegal dumping.

The station on Brown Street is not accepting brush, furniture and appliances during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Newcomb said he’s concerned those items will be dumped on private and public land.

“In the past there’s been issues, even when the transfer station was open, of people hauling on private land and on public lands, camp roads and woods roads, all over the place,” he said.

He said Town Manager Dennis Lajoie has been in talks with the transfer station to work out a solution, but so far there isn’t one.

Newcomb said the potential of illegal dumping could come at a cost.

“At some point, someone’s going to have to pay to get rid of that stuff … I think maybe we should research that a little bit, as to how we deal with it at the transfer station,” he said. “We have to do what we have to do … I think we owe it to the folks out there to get rid of products.”

In other business, Newcomb and Selectmen Ryan Lorraine, Mike Twitchell and Thomas Curtis approved the sale of a 1981 Mack firetruck to the town of West Paris for $5,000.

Selectman Warren Sessions was absent at Thursday’s meeting held via the internet.

