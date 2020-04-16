AUBURN — Just six months after it opened, Pierrette’s C’est si Bon Cafe announced Thursday that it would close its doors for good this weekend.

“This decision comes with sadness as this was not the year to start a new venture,” the cafe owners wrote on their Facebook page. “With unpredicted, ongoing and unknown business forecasts, we decided to close the cafe.”

The cafe opened last year and held its grand opening in January with the premise of bringing Franco-American Quebecois and French-fusion foods to the Lewiston-Auburn metro area. Pierrette’s was inspired by Pierrette Gagnon, a native of St. Perpetue, Quebec who came to Maine in 1971 with her husband, Normand, and two daughters, Gina and Nathalye. In 1973, they had their son, Francis, whom they immediately nicknamed their “petite Americain,” or little American.

Francis was encouraged to open the cafe and teamed with John Pulsifer, a locally renown chef of various restaurants, including Lewiston’s Gendron Franco Center.

In their Facebook post, the business said that Saturday will be their last day of operation.

“We apologize for the short notice as this is something which was determined suddenly,” according to the post. “Those holding gift certificates or members of our loyalty program should use their credits ASAP.

“We thank everyone involved including our staff, Auburn Mall, vendors and our loyal customers which have supported us in the brief five months which we’ve celebrated local, Franco-American culture through food.”

Within an hour of posting the news on Facebook, more than five dozen people had weighed in to lament the closing.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” wrote one customer.

“You’re food was delicious,” wrote another.

