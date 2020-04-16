FARMINGTON – Hugh D. Rose, 88, a former resident of Leeds, passed away, Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Edgewood Manor Nursing Home in Farmington. He was born November 26, 1931, in Livermore, the youngest son of Harold Rose and Goldie (Gould) Rose. He attended school in Livermore. He was married to Nancy Hannon Rose and raised five children in North Turner. On September 28, 2001, in Turner he married Rita Estes, she passed away December 25, 2011. Through the years Hugh worked as an equipment operator on construction for Diaz, Punch and Wainwright. He attended Hebron Baptist Church. Hugh enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his sons, Linwood “Woody” Rose and wife Cindy of Cle Elum, Washington, Randall Rose and wife Carol of Virginia, daughters, Margarite (Peggy) Jordan of Berwick, Tracy Shores and husband David of North Carolina, Darcy Reffner and husband Steve of Navarre, FL., eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and niece Sheila Williams of Leeds. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Nelson and Llewellyn Rose and his sister, Leatrice True. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comInterment Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

