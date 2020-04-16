MANCHESTER – Nancy B. Hill, 77, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. and Augusta, died April 4, 2020 at her home following a long illness. She was born in Augusta, on Dec. 27, 1942 a daughter of the late Carl H. and Elizabeth M. (McLaughlin) Barnes.Mrs. Hill was a graduate of Cony High School class of 1960 and the University of Maine at Orono, class of 1964 where she earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology. She then went on the earn her master’s degree in social work from Florida State University in 1966 and her Juris Doctorate from Woodrow Wilson College of Law in 1976.She had been employed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for over 25 years.Mrs. Hill was a communicant of Christ the King Catholic Church in Charleston, S.C. and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, American Association of University Woman, served as Adjunct Professor at the University of South Carolina College of Social Work and Florida State University College of Social Work and has lectured on Social Work in several foreign countries.She was predeceased by her husband, James L. Hill.Mrs. Hill is survived by her brother, Richard Barnes of Manchester, her sister Margaret LaVallee and her husband Ron of Litchfield; three nieces, Rachel (Barnes) Chandler and her husband Drew, Caroline “Kayte” Elizabeth (Barnes) Waters and her husband Michael, and Jennifer “Jenna” (LaVallee) Garson and her husband John, three nephews, Jason Barnes and his wife Karen, Jordan “Jake” Christopher Barnes and his wife Nicole, and Dr. James LaVallee and his wife Teresa; grandnieces and nephews Fiona Chandler, Solstice Barnes, Denali Garson, Elias Barnes, Zoey and Harper Waters, Nathaniel Barnes.There will be no visiting hours or funeral service at this time. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

