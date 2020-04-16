TURNER – Webster W. Pierce Jr., 88, of Turner, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife by his side on April 9, 2020.Webb was born in Portland, Maine, on June 25, 1931, to Marion (Rhodes) Pierce and Webster W. Pierce Sr. He spent his adolescence living in New York City, moving to Connecticut in his teen years. He attended Norwalk High School, graduating in 1949. He was an enthusiastic player on the school hockey team and later continued his involvement in the sport as a volunteer coach for the Youth Hockey League while also playing in a recreational Senior League at the Crystal Ice Arena in Norwalk, Conn. Webb served in the U.S. Air Force as a senior aircraft mechanic during the Korean conflict and was stationed first in Kansas and then Germany. He was honored with the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Following his discharge he returned to Connecticut where he pursued his love of working on engines moving to the automotive field as an independent owner/operator of a repair shop. He married Cynthia R. Polasko on July 24, 1951 in Westport, Conn., and soon welcomed the first of eight children. In 1971 they followed the dream of moving the family to Maine and he established his business of Pierce’s Foreign Car Part’s in Auburn. His expertise in foreign auto repair, troubleshooting, and superior customer service was known throughout the state. He was always pleased to meet a fellow classic car enthusiast and made many lasting friends through the business.In his leisure time, Webb cherished moments spent with friends and family at the camp in Denmark ME; blueberry picking, grilling, swimming or tubing with the grandkids on Moose Pond were some of his greatest pleasures. He treasured the weekly Friday lunch gathering with the guys; Jerry, Doc and Joe. Webb spent many hours giving back to the community. He was an active volunteer of the Auburn VFW Post 1603, cooking at the monthly pancake breakfast, helping with building repairs and maintenance, and selling Poppies. Webb was also a member of the Turner American Legion, helped out at the Habitat for Humanity Resource Store, and took part in the building of the Turner Community Playground.Webb took great pride in planning and building his retirement home with the help of family and friends. He and Cynthia always had an open door and an extra seat at the table for anyone needing a place to share a meal or hang out and talk. He will be remembered for his knack to fix anything, the ability to joke and make others laugh, and the gift of making lasting friendships. Webb is survived by his wife of 68 years, Cynthia, children Susan Pierce partner Phil Yates of Northport, Scott Pierce of Plattsburg NY, Jody and husband Bob Glover of Winthrop, Gail and husband Ron Bussiere of Turner, Mark and wife Holly (Cotta) Pierce of Norwalk CT, and Michael and wife Deanna (Morris) Pierce of Turner, his sister Gail Pierce O’Brien of Santa Barbara CA, stepsisters Melanie (Pierce) Blythe of Tucson AZ and Valerie (Pierce) Dornan of Hancock ME. He leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons Kevin and Matthew Pierce.The family would like to thank the wonderful team from Beacon Hospice and express much gratitude to Crystal, Sonia, and care giver Gretchen for their compassion, caring, and guidance that allowed Webb to remain home, which was his final wish.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com . A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to:VFW National Home for Children Dept.3110 PO Box 30516Lansing, MI 48909-8016.

