NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), a leading discount closeout retailer headquartered in Rhode Island with 140 stores throughout New England, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, is proudly launching the ‘Mask Fabric For Free’ campaign to supply its customers with the fabric necessary to create an estimated two million homemade cloth face masks. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that all Americans wear cloth face masks in public in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

OSJL customers are invited to visit the newly-created displays in each of the retailer’s 140 store locations to pick up free, high-quality cotton-polyester blended fabric to craft their DIY-masks. Customers interested in making one or two masks are invited to take cloth napkins, while customers who intend to make a larger amount of masks will be supplied with a tablecloth, free of charge. To ensure that as many people as possible are able to benefit from the program, customers are limited to five units of fabric. The company is also encouraging groups and organizations who can create masks at scale to speak with their local store leaders to coordinate large orders.

“During this critically-important time, it’s our responsibility as community partners to think outside of the box and provide as much assistance as we can,” said Paul Conforti, Chief Marketing Officer of Ocean State Job Lot. “While we’ve been focused on sourcing critical supplies and medical grade masks for healthcare professionals and first responders battling COVID-19, our ‘Mask Fabric For Free’ campaign specifically focuses on the needs of everyday people who are looking for responsible ways to protect themselves and others.”

OSJL also continues to utilize its global supply chain to source one million critically-needed surgical and N95 face masks, which are being donated to hospitals and other medical facilities in the region. Last week alone, the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation donated essential items, and also sold items below cost, to organizations including Rhode Island Hospital, Bradley Hospital, RI Free Clinic, Boston Medical Center, the State of Rhode Island,

and multiple fire and police departments. These essential items included thousands of masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, hazmat suits, eye protection and more.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: