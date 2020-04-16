A stuffed animal safari decorates trees at the home of Auburn Middle School teacher Sarah Wanser of Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sarah Wanser of Auburn, background, created a stuffed animal safari in her orchard for her friend's children to enjoy. The Auburn Middle School teacher found a bag of her adult daughter's childhood stuffed animals and put them in trees as a social distance activity. She set out a small cart with hand sanitizer and binoculars to round out their experience. "What other animals do I have in my house?" Wanser asked before adding elephant plant stands and oversized rooks from a chess set to the display.
