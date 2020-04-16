Charges

Androscoggin County

  • Jennifer Smith, 36, of 52 James St., Auburn, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 11:52 p.m. Wednesday at 167 Lisbon St.
  • Adam Lee, 32, of 11 Bemis St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of domestic assault, 11:25 a.m. Thursday at that address.

