LEWISTON — A pickup truck caused minor damage when it struck a Sabattus Street building Thursday morning, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police were dispatched to 389 Sabattus St. where a green 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck had traveled from the Aroma Joe’s parking lot and struck a three-story apartment building .

The crash caused “very minor damage” to the truck and building.

The driver, Richard Beaudoin, 63, of Sabattus was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by ambulance. Police said the cause of the crash may have been a medical issue.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

« Previous

Next »

filed under: