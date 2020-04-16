Maine residents who receive SNAP benefits and lost food from power outages in last week’s storms are eligible for replacement food supplement benefits.

To be eligible, residents must have been without power for at least eight hours. DHHS will verify any power outage. If eligible, DHHS will replace up to one month’s worth of the SNAP benefits.

Claims must be filed with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services within 10 days of having electricity restored to the home. Eligible residents must call Maine DHHS at 855-797-4357.

