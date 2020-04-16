LEWISTON — The UMA Lewiston Center will hold a virtual open house from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30.

Attendees can learn more about the over 40 degrees and certificates available in Lewiston, including dental assisting. Admissions representatives will be available to help with the application process and discuss financial aid options, including scholarships that are available to new and returning students. UMA is accepting applications for the summer and fall semesters.

Anyone interested in attending the event offered over Zoom is asked to fill out the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/ybg3cte8 or call 207-753-6600 to register. UMA will email instructions on how to connect to the event.

UMA has nine centers statewide that provide centralized services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance education courses. Area centers are in Brunswick, Lewiston, South Paris and Rumford. Students access the resources of UMA while studying at their local center, pursuing a mix of online and traditional classroom instruction while staying close to home.

For more information about the degrees and certificates available, call 207-753-6600 or visit www.uma.edu/lewiston.

