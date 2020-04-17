Bath Heritage Days is the latest summer festival canceled because of coronavirus.

A Facebook post Friday on the Bath Heritage Days page said the “decision was made not only for the general safety of our friends and family but for our businesses and nonprofits as well, who may not be in a position to be a sponsor or gather sufficient resources for participation this year.”

Organized by Maine Street Bath, Heritage Days is a five-day festival, nearing its 50th year, that happens around the Fourth of July throughout the midcoast city’s downtown and includes live music, a carnival, road races, a craft show, a parade and fireworks.

The Yarmouth Clam Festival, a similar event held later in July, announced last week that this year’s event was canceled.

