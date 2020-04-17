WILTON — Last week found a family tractor belonging to John and Corey Black being used in new ways.

Thursday evening, April 9, during the latest spring snowstorm, John Black and his son, Dawson, used the tractor to create a giant snowman in their yard.

Monday Corey Black said, “(Daughter) Marah and I were yelling from the kitchen that his hat’s going to fall off.”

She said the head stayed on until this morning.

“I went out, pushed on it a couple of times,” Corey Black said. “It was pretty sturdy.”

Friday afternoon the Blacks had that tractor and one owned by their business, New England Hemp Institute, at the entrance to Wilson Stream Business Park (the former tannery) on Routes 2 and 4 to welcome Larry Lord home. Marah and Dawson Black and Owen Soucy, also of Wilton, sat in the bucket holding signs as Lord was escorted home.

Corey Black said, in regards to social distancing, her adult children have been working on the farm all along. Agricultural activities are considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thought it would be a nice gesture, a fun way to add to the procession,” she said. “The firemen liked our tractors. They were yelling out ‘Hi John!’ right from the firetrucks.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: