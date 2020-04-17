FARMINGTON — Brook trout to stock your private ponds will be delivered on May 6 by the Micmac Farms. If you placed an order you may come to the Farmington District Court parking lot to pick up your order. No extra trout are expected to be transported this year. If you have not yet ordered trout please go to our Facebook page for an order form and mail your order with payment to arrive no later than Monday, May 4. We will accept orders from anyone with a stocking permit which we must have a copy of on file. For those ordering through us for the first time, mail a copy of your permit with your order. We would ask you to social distance during this time. If you have any questions you may call Rosetta White, Executive Director FCSWCD 207-778-4279.

