FARMINGTON — Brook trout to stock your private ponds will be delivered on May 6 by the Micmac Farms. If you placed an order you may come to the Farmington District Court parking lot to pick up your order. No extra trout are expected to be transported this year. If you have not yet ordered trout please go to our Facebook page for an order form and mail your order with payment to arrive no later than Monday, May 4. We will accept orders from anyone with a stocking permit which we must have a copy of on file. For those ordering through us for the first time, mail a copy of your permit with your order. We would ask you to social distance during this time. If you have any questions you may call Rosetta White, Executive Director FCSWCD 207-778-4279.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
March Savage Stats
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Spotlight Property- Classic North Woods Log Chalet
-
News
Oxford board forwards budget proposal to voters
-
The Franklin Journal
CVPL announces winners
-
The Franklin Journal
VFW Unmet Needs Program offers grants