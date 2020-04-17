Two more Mainers have died from coronavirus, and 31 new cases were reported Friday.

The deaths bring the total number of lives lost in Maine to 29 and the total number of confirmed cases to 827. There are now 446 active cases, an increase of 10 cases since Thursday.

Among the active cases there are 58 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including 28 people who are in critical care and eight on a ventilator for respiratory assistance.

The new case numbers were posted online Friday morning by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which will hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. with its executive director, Dr. Nirav Shah.

The actual number of Maine residents who have contracted the coronavirus is much higher than the number of confirmed cases because of limited testing and because it can take anywhere from one to 14 days after initial exposure for a person to begin exhibiting symptoms. The CDC said Thursday that more than 14,000 people have tested negative to date.

On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills announced new measures to help people who are in danger of losing their homes – an executive order that prevents landlords from evicting residential or commercial tenants and the creation of a $5 million fund through MaineHousing to assist individuals who cannot pay rent.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in every county except Piscataquis, but the biggest numbers are still in Cumberland County, with 343, and York County, with 164. Community transmission has been happening for weeks in the two southernmost counties. Penobscot County also has seen community transmission and state officials added Androscoggin to that list on Thursday. Community transmission is defined as at least 10 cases, 25 percent of which cannot be traced to another known case or to travel to an affected area.

State officials have been closely tracking outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state, whose residents are particularly vulnerable. On Thursday, Falmouth By the Sea was added after three residents and one staff member at the nursing home tested positive. Shah said the state was sending personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, to that facility immediately and working to ramp up testing as well.

Shah said the state’s two alternative care sites – one in Portland, the other in Bangor – have been staged with help from the Maine National Guard and would be ready to open should the state see a spike in cases.

The governor’s order on evictions covers both commercial and residential tenants who are unable to keep up with rent payments because of the coronavirus crisis, which has fueled record spikes in unemployment.

The rent relief fund will allow households that meet certain income and ability-to-pay requirements to receive a one-time payment of $500 in rental assistance to be paid directly to their landlords.

Mills reiterated Thursday that her administration is still discussing how to reopen parts of the economy, but she said no decisions have been made.

She said more adequate testing and wider availability of personal protective equipment is crucial, but there are other measures to consider, too. Also, in letters sent to Maine financial institutions, the governor also urged all financial institutions to work proactively with Maine homeowners and small businesses experiencing financial hardship from COVID-19 to help keep them in their homes and storefronts.

