CARRABASSETT VALLEY — In honor of the Carrabassett Valley Public Library’s 10th birthday in February, the CV Library Board of Directors wanted to give back to the community. The board, staff and volunteers are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to serve the people in our area in so many different ways. Participants either colored a drawing of the CV Library and/or shared some things they liked about the CV Library. Older children wrote a short essay. The children did a fantastic job and we are very excited to announce that all participants are winners of one free week of Outdoor Adventure Camp!

Special thanks to Bailey DeBiase for donating the drawing for the library coloring page. A few quotes should bring a smile: “I love taking out books”; “I like that there is a boat tower”; “You can get books for free…my hole family loves the books” Also top likes were movies, stickers, puzzles, computers, games and toys. “It is the best library ever!” We think so too and we can’t wait to get back open to the public as soon as possible.

Congratulations to the 10 Winners: Abby Demshar, Anna Demshar, Alta Goodwin, Brandon Hansack, Ruby Hansack, Tyler McGarry, Miles Oickle, Sam Oickle, Alex Swallow, and Anna Swallow.

