Umbagog NWR is releasing a draft fishing plan for public comment and review. We have cancelled the Open House meeting. The public comment period has been extended to 45 days until April 29th, 2020. You can find the documents for review at our website: www.fws.gov/refuge/umbagog/ . You can contact the Refuge by email at [email protected] or by phone at 603-482-3415.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
“North by NorthEast” is now an Advice Column (…at least for this issue anyway!)
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates College considers possible changes for its fall semester
-
Connections
Community briefs to run April 17
-
Connections
Well Done news to run April 17
-
Connections
Drive-through confessions continue in area Catholic parishes