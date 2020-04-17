PORTLAND — “Drive-through” confessions will continue to be offered in more than 20 Maine communities moving forward. Guidelines from the state will be adhered to at all of the sites. The list will be updated as changes are made or new confession sites are added at www.portlanddiocese.org/drive-through-confessions.

In addition, the diocese’s coronavirus response page is updated daily with new faith opportunities, updates and announcements. The page can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus.

Following is the list of area drive-through confessions scheduled:

Farmington: Fr. Paul Dumais will hear confessions from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle St. Drive through the carport at the parish hall, and Dumais will come out of the hall and hear confession through the passenger side window of the vehicle.

Gardiner: Confessions will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the parking lot of St. Joseph Church, 110 School St.

Gray: Confessions will be offered in the parking lot of St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.

Jay: Curbside confession is available from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St. Drive up Church Street and park at the side entrance of the church. Fr. Paul Dumais will come out of the side entrance and hear confession through the passenger side window of the vehicle.

Sabattus: Fr. Seamus Griesbach will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-through format from the window of the rectory, next to the Our Lady of the Rosary Parish sign, 131 High St. Confessions will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Confessors need only drive up the driveway and keep their window down.

Windham: Fr. Lou Phillips will be available to hear confessions from the back porch of the Our Lady of the Perpetual Help rectory from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Winthrop: Confessions will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the parking lot of St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Rte. 133.

Confession is also available at All Saints Parish in Brunswick by calling 207-725-2624.

