FARMINGTON — Tuesday, Selectmen unanimously deemed a structure at 130 Wilton Road dangerous and a nuisance and ordered it be demolished within 30 days.

The three-unit apartment house was inspected on Nov. 15, 2019 by Code Enforcement Officer J. Stevens Kaiser, Farmington Fire Rescue Deputy Capt. Timothy D. Hardy and Andra Hutchins (with the estate of Ted. F. Gay).

On January 14, Kaiser sent a letter to Hutchins formalizing his conclusion that the structure is a nuisance and a “Dangerous Building” within 17 M.R.S. §1851 because it “is structurally unsafe, unstable or unsanitary; constitutes a fire hazard; and constitutes a hazard to health or safety because of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation, obsolescence or abandonment.”

Kaiser said he had sent letters in January and February.

Selectman Stephan Bunker said, “This is an issue that has moved far beyond a messy dooryard when it becomes a public risk, we risk injuries to first responders trying to go to a building that’s not secured.”

Bunker said he was glad action was finally being taken.

In November 2014, Selectmen approved a plan for the structure that included boarding up all windows and openings to prevent unauthorized entry and discourage vandalism and to mow the property regularly. The owners had asked for a year to sell the property.

In other business, the board approved the $10,344 bid from Hammond Tractor of Fairfield for a Zero-turn riding lawn mower for the Parks and Recreation Dept.

Director Matthew Foster had requested a three-year/1200 hour commercial use warranty with required 60 inch mowing deck and flat-free tires front and rear. The dealer must also be a certified repair location for the brand.

Foster said three bids had been submitted. Wallingford Equipment in Auburn had a Kubota for $10,300 but it did not meet all of the specifications requested.

Hardy’s Motorsports in Norridgewock had a Gravely Pro-Turn with a price of $12,482.

Foster said funds for the mower would be taken from the department’s equipment reserve fund. The current balance is $22,421.

Selectmen also approved the name Lindy Lane for a new road off Titcomb Hill Road. Reid and Amy Bond have purchased property from Jonathan Bogue at 529 Titcomb Hill Road. They plan to build a second house and access it by extending the existing driveway.

The town’s streets and sidewalks ordinance requires all roads serving two or more addresses be named.

