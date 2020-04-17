Temperature
Maximum: 58° Date: 3/10
Minimum: -12° Date: 3/2
Average True Temp: 38.26°
Precipitation
Total for month: 2.427″
Greatest: .80″ Date: 3/30
Daily Average: .0783
Year to Date: 8.231“
Snow
Total: 13.55”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 26”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 15″
Season to Date: 81.75″
Wind
Peak: 36 Date: 3/5
Low: 9 Date:
Average Peak 21.93 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.37 Date 3/22
Low: 29.02 Date: 3/4
Wind Chill
Low: -15° Date: 3/1
Event Days
Rain: 6
Snow: 10
Thunder & lightning 0
Frost: 3
Fog: 1
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
