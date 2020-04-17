Temperature

Maximum: 58° Date: 3/10

Minimum: -12° Date: 3/2

Average True Temp: 38.26°

Precipitation

Total for month: 2.427″

Greatest: .80″ Date: 3/30

Daily Average: .0783

Year to Date: 8.231“

Snow

Total: 13.55”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 26”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 15″

Season to Date: 81.75″

Wind

Peak: 36 Date: 3/5

Low: 9 Date:

Average Peak 21.93 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.37 Date 3/22

Low: 29.02 Date: 3/4

Wind Chill

Low: -15° Date: 3/1

Event Days

Rain: 6

Snow: 10

Thunder & lightning 0

Frost: 3

Fog: 1

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.