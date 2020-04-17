Anissa Hassan from Lewiston: “I’m going to buy some food, there is a lot of things we need at the house. The hours we work are down right now. God Bless America.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mohamed Areeh from Lewison: "Food for kids."

David Kalbert from Lewiston: "I'm gonna save it. I'm pretty fortunate, I don't have any kids and I live alone, so I don't have a lot of bills."

Sirad Malaw Galav from Lewiston: "Food and shopping."

Garret Casner holding Haeyden: "Saving it."

Lance Brown from Lewiston: "I do reenacting as a hobby and will be ordering a pair of breeches and a waistcoat for Colonial American Revolution reenactments."

Cami St. Ours from Oxford: "I'm making flower beds and taking a back porch and turning it into a bedroom."

Sally Wood from Oxford: "My husband's Chevy Traverse needed a tuneup kit."

Carol Koris from Leeds: "My son is in his last year of college, so I need to spend it on college."

Bernice Boucher from Leeds: "Saving it."

