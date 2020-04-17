Anissa Hassan from Lewiston: “I’m going to buy some food, there is a lot of things we need at the house. The hours we work are down right now. God Bless America.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Mohamed Areeh from Lewison: “Food for kids.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
David Kalbert from Lewiston: “I’m gonna save it. I’m pretty fortunate, I don’t have any kids and I live alone, so I don’t have a lot of bills.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sirad Malaw Galav from Lewiston: “Food and shopping.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo