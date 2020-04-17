CUPSUPTIC LAKE [MOOSELOOK] – A Wonderful Lakehouse With All The Privacy You Can Ask For. Over 2.6 Acres Of Land and 260 Feet Of Waterfront W/Private Dock and Mooring[s]. Rangeley Style Home W/Full Knotty Pine Interior, 2500 Sq Ft, Large Stone Gas FP, And Gorgeous Daily Sunsets With Western Exposure. Built in 2001 By Local Craftsman, This Home Is In Excellent Condition. Fully Yr Round W/Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Fireplace And Large Woodstove. Large Enough To Fit The Whole Family With 3 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths. Nice Detached Oversized 2 Car Garage W/Storage Above. This Is A Great Location And A Great Home, Come Take A Look Today! Offered for $795,000. For more information call Morton & Furbish Broker/Owner James Eastlack 207.864.5777 (office) 207.670.5058 (cell)

