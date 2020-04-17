CUPSUPTIC LAKE [MOOSELOOK] – A Wonderful Lakehouse With All The Privacy You Can Ask For. Over 2.6 Acres Of Land and 260 Feet Of Waterfront W/Private Dock and Mooring[s]. Rangeley Style Home W/Full Knotty Pine Interior, 2500 Sq Ft, Large Stone Gas FP, And Gorgeous Daily Sunsets With Western Exposure. Built in 2001 By Local Craftsman, This Home Is In Excellent Condition. Fully Yr Round W/Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Fireplace And Large Woodstove. Large Enough To Fit The Whole Family With 3 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths. Nice Detached Oversized 2 Car Garage W/Storage Above. This Is A Great Location And A Great Home, Come Take A Look Today! Offered for $795,000. For more information call Morton & Furbish Broker/Owner James Eastlack 207.864.5777 (office) 207.670.5058 (cell)
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
How to safely spend time outside
-
The Rangeley Highlander
“North by NorthEast” is now an Advice Column (…at least for this issue anyway!)
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates College considers possible changes for its fall semester
-
Connections
Community briefs to run April 17
-
Connections
Well Done news to run April 17