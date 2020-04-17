TURNER — The SAD 52 board of directors on Thursday changed this year’s academic calendar to let students out of school June 8.

Additionally, teachers will work extra days this summer to identify essential content and skills not learned this spring so they can be incorporated in next year’s curriculum, according to Superintendent Kimberly Brandt.

She’s also hoping to see second, sixth and eighth grade step-up days held this summer.

“These are all activities that support transition and that students look forward to doing,” Brandt said.

The board continued to work on next year’s budget and opted to reshape one warrant article, combining the School Revolving Renovation Fund grant and Siemens facility repairs into one item.

The project includes $503,000 in work at Leeds Central School largely focused on indoor air quality, $323,000 of that covered by the grant. The Siemens repairs separately comes to $1.9 million.

“Siemens would need to do the work for the SRRF project — we don’t have internal capacity to do it on our own,” Brandt said.

The board is choosing not to make final budget decisions or adopt a proposed budget until the financial impact of the pandemic becomes clearer, she said.

