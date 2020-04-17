The Skowhegan Police Department is looking for the driver of a black vehicle that struck a bicyclist on Friday morning at the intersection of Dane and Dyer streets.

Kenneth Salisbury, 33, of Skowhegan was struck by a black vehicle and knocked off his bicycle. He said he saw only the color of the vehicle after it ran a stop sign and struck him.

Salisbury was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital for head, back and torso injuries suffered in the crash.

Chief David Bucknam and Officer Tifani Warren are looking for more information concerning the accident and can be reached at 474-6908.

