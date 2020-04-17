I goofed. In 2016, I voted for Donald Trump. With deep regret, I bought into his spiel.

Who wants a liar to be this nation’s leader? It has been reported that Trump has told more than 20,000 lies.

I eventually turned to Joe Biden. No more.

In my humble opinion, the person for the job is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He, indeed, is experienced, honest and truthful. He is getting substantial support from his state and beyond. Folks can look up his qualifications on the many venues that are available.

Let’s turn to truth for the good of the country. The options are truth or lies.

The nation’s future is in the hands of the voters.

Thomas Carey, Rumford

