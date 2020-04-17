FARMINGTON — Three people were arrested Thursday night after police searched a Sandy River Terrace residence and allegedly found crack-cocaine, scales, plastic baggies and other paraphernalia, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

Detective Jacob Richards received information April 6 and began an investigation into drug trafficking in Farmington. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Richards received a search warrant and executed it at Rebecca E. Haine’s residence. The entire Farmington Police Department participated in the search, Cote said.

Richards arrested Haines, 40, of Farmington, on a charge of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, he said. She was being held Friday morning on $10,000 bail at the Franklin County Detention Center. She was expected to go before a judge later in the afternoon.

Joseph Nielsen, 20, of New Gloucester was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs. He was released from the Farmington Police Station on unsecured bail, Cote said.

Derek Martin, 26, of Farmington was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled W drugs. He was also released on unsecured bail from the station, he said.

The amount of crack-cocaine was not available.

A conviction on a trafficking charge is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. A conviction unlawful possession charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

