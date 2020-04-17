BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — The following area students have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Karen Burgess, Lewiston, University of Southern Maine; Katelyn Ellis, Dixfield, University of Maine; Catherine Emery, Winthrop, USM; Alexis Fuller, Sabattus, USM; Trinity Macomber, Lisbon Falls, USM; Tracey Miller, Lewiston, UMaine.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

DUDLEY, Massachusetts — Tyler Dunn of Mt. Vernon, a sophomore at Nichols College, attended the North American Model United Nations Conference at the University of Toronto, Victoria College campus, on Feb. 20-22. Model United Nations is a program that aims to build and maintain strong links between the UN and Model UN participants around the world by providing students hands-on experience through real-world issues simulated at conferences.

Dunn, who has a double major in international business and economics and a minor in political science, was recognized with the Outstanding Delegate Award. He encourages future students to take advantage of participating in Model UN. “If you are someone that likes problem-solving, working in a collaborative environment and enjoys debating policy, it is a very fun and rewarding experience,” he said.

« Previous

Next »