In a way, I was sorry to see Bernie Sanders go. At least he was somewhat coherent and thoughtful.
They said he was a socialist and that his programs would be too expensive. But that’s unfair, isn’t it? All the Fed had to do was press a button and all would have been forgiven.
Compared to the Fed and its significant others down in Washington, Sanders was a cold-hearted capitalist. But, there’s no point in whining now.
As far as fiscal responsibility goes, it’s “Hasta la vista, baby!”
Andy Bennett, Buckfield
