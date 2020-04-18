In a way, I was sorry to see Bernie Sanders go. At least he was somewhat coherent and thoughtful.
They said he was a socialist and that his programs would be too expensive. But that’s unfair, isn’t it? All the Fed had to do was press a button and all would have been forgiven.
Compared to the Fed and its significant others down in Washington, Sanders was a cold-hearted capitalist. But, there’s no point in whining now.
As far as fiscal responsibility goes, it’s “Hasta la vista, baby!”
Andy Bennett, Buckfield

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles