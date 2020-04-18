As a member of the board of the First Universalist Church of Auburn (Unitarian-Universalist), I want to share the gratitude that members of the church wish to express to all the essential workers in the Lewiston/Auburn and surrounding area communities for working so hard to help people survive in this terrible time. We have never experienced anything like this in our lifetime.
We must continue to work together for the benefit of everyone. It is at a time like this that we recognize the true heroes among us.
Lou Giard, Turner
