Michael E. Whalen, 28, Minot, burning without permit on Aug. 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Abdi Adan, 21, Springfield, Mass., operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Brandon I. Kennelly, 31, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 24, 2019, filed.

Thaddius Thomas, 27, Lewiston, violating condition of release, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 42 months, probation two years, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to seven months, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Richmond Wiegman, 34, Brunswick, violating condition of release on Sept. 21, 2019, sentenced to 30 days.

Derek Hinckley, 35, Jefferson, fishing without valid license on Aug. 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Gwendolyn Kirby, 35, Brunswick, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 17, 2019, filed.

Douglas R. Monson, 50, Greene, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Elizabeth Gilbert, 55, Portland, failure to comply Sex Offender Registry Act, first offense, on May 12, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 16 days.

Alannah White, 26, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 3, 2019, fined $400.

Andrea Mercado, 43, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Sarah L. Sanborn, 39, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 19, 2019, dismissed.

David Rivard, 32, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours.

Hanane Goni, 18, Lewiston, obstructing government administration on Sept. 21, 2019, filed.

Jason Stratton, 31, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Sept. 24, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Sandra I. Landry, 50, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 1, 2019, dismissed.

Geri L. Valentine, 56, Greene, burning prohibited material on July 15, 2019, filed.

Joshua M. Brann, 33, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license, failure to give correct name, address, date of birth and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Sept. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Abdifatah H. Alew, 21, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Sept. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Jason Stratton, 31, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Sept. 26, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Corrie Dupree, 33, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Sept. 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 12 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 12 hours, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 12 hours.

Jeffery A. Bean, 35, Biddeford, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Sept. 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to one year with all but 90 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $300, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Jason Cloutier, 42, Hebron, abuse of property while hunting on Aug. 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Adam D. Smith, 21, Greene, operating under the influence, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and violating condition of release on Sept. 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Sandra I. Landry, 50, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 9, 2019, dismissed.

Michael D. Lowery, 36, Lewiston, drinking in public on Aug. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael D. Cornish, 64, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Sept. 29, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Lorik Morgan, 29, Lewiston, two counts violating condition of release on Sept. 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

TJ Wing Jr., 36, Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

John Poulin II, 35, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Raymond D. Bolduc, 40, Lewiston, harassment and violating condition of release on Aug. 22, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

George S. Goodwin Jr., 49, New Gloucester, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Aug. 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Ira Hatch, 22, Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on Aug. 18, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Kameron Doyon, 23, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Francis X. Kunzmann, 59, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Deshaun M. Goyette, 32, Auburn, failure to report on Aug. 30, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Charles S. Cedre, 23, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Ashley Gagnon, 23, Lewiston, furnishing liquor to a minor on July 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Jena M. Fee, 21, Auburn, attaching false plates on Aug. 18, 2019, filed.

Mowlid Gure, 32, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on Aug. 8, 2019, charges dismissed.

Ronnie C. Clark, 41, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Jacob B. Kiel, 26, New York, N.Y., fishing without valid license on Aug. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Cage S. Bond, 20, Lisbon, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Benjamin Rice, 45, New Gloucester, attaching false plates on July 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Kristin Bedard, 35, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $20.78.

Duberay Botelho, 21, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and criminal mischief on Sept. 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Jose Mota, 34, Auburn, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim on Aug. 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2019, violating condition of release on Aug. 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 21, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, sixth charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, seventh charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, eighth charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, ninth charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days, probation one years, 10th charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days, probation one year, 11th charge dismissed, 12th charge dismissed.

Eric Thibodeau, 25, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Nikia E. Garland, 26, Buckfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 30, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two days, 10 hours community service.

Michael Peterson, 30, Lewiston, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Sept. 30, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 18 days suspended, probation two years.

Dovon Drake, 54, Bangor, criminal trespass on Oct. 1, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 21 days.

Richard Love, 39, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Amber Sam, 31, Warren, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Sept. 23, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to one day, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but one day suspended, probation one year.