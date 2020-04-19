Matthew S. Inman, 32, Auburn, indecent conduct on Aug. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Adelle Darling, 19, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Abigail S. Marcotte-Ayotte, 23, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on Jan. 18, 2019, dismissed.

Jeffrey C. Geiger, 38, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 23, 2019, filed.

Alazea Morales, 21, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Miriam Fuentes, 57, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Maureen L. Mejia, 63, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 31, 2019, found guilty, 20 hours community service.

Charles Armstrong, 64, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on July 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Erica Smith, 35, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Matthew R. Brissette, 32, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on June 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Steven J. Carrier, 53, Saco, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and failure to make oral or written accident report on July 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge dismissed.

Joey D. Collins, 30, Greene, operating after registration suspended on July 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Amanda L. Fetterhoff, 33, Jay, attaching false plates on July 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Joshua P. Harlow, 35, Livermore Falls, attaching false plates on July 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Larone Highsmith, 31, Farmington, failure to register vehicle on July 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Makayla R. Kennedy, 19, Minot, two counts allowing minor to possess or consume liquor on July 12, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, second charge dismissed.

Kate Lynn M. Isham, 26, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Miriam Fuentes, 57, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Sept. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $100 with all suspended.

Jacob Martel, 23, Auburn, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Sept. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Derick J. Wells, 32, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 12, 2019, filed.

Diana M. Bickford, 38, South China, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 29, 2019, fined $500.

Jason E. Stratton, 31, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Oct. 4, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Carlton Wilson, 47, Sabattus, operating under the influence on Oct. 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Leah M. Gingras, 28, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy Lynds, 31, Lewiston, obstructing public ways on Sept. 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Nikki P. Doucette, 30, Auburn, violating condition of release on Oct. 7, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Paul F. Warner II, 49, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Sept. 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $126.96, second charge dismissed.

Latoya Wright, 28, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Lynn M. Davis, 38, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Becky S. Lepkowski, 34, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Corey Goodell, 31, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 30, 2019, Sept. 3, 4 and 5, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Sara Welch, 31, Chesterville, misuse of E911 system and refusing to sign criminal summons on Oct. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended.

George A. Bernard, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $300, restitution $27.86.

Sue A. Vining, 48, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Brian J. Jordan Jr., 33, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jordan Roy, 22, Leeds, violating condition of release on Oct. 10, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Robert F. Arundel, 38, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Oct. 11, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Gregory S. Meehan, 35, Poland, failure to register vehicle and operating after registration suspended on July 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Corey S. Nickerson, 40, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 14, 2019, filed.

Anthony A. Violette, 47, Livermore Falls, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on July 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Anthony J. Small, 39, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Pauline Sirois, 65, Peru, failure to register vehicle on July 16, 2019, filed.

Zachary Nadeau, 22, Greene, altering vehicle after inspection on Sept. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Patrice A. Audain-Dixon, 29, Boston, Mass., assault on Sept. 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to four days.

Chase Lantigua, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on July 1, 2, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 2019 and Aug. 2 and 11, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, sixth charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, seventh charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, eighth charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, ninth charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, 10th charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, 12th charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years, 13th charge found guilty, sentenced to 49 days, probation two years.

Donald Leeman, 29, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days.

Nicole Donnellan, 26, Otisfield, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Carlos Oviedo, 38, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Victoria Auger, 24, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 24, 2019, found guilty, restitution $41.61, 20 hours community service.

Joseph Cope, 30, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 24, 2019, found guilty, restitution $41.61, 20 hours community service.

Mathew A. Dunlop, 31, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, theft by deception, priors, and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug on Sept. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 42 months, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 42 months, third charge dismissed.

William T. Rawlings, 27, Norway, attaching false plates on Sept. 26, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Mariah L. Reyes Mejia, 20, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Brandon S. Weston, 20, Dover-Foxcroft, failure to register vehicle on June 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Daniel Dill, 30, Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 17, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Frederick Lepine, 58, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Michael W. Bristol, 21, South Paris, unlawful use of permit on Sept. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Dovon Drake, 54, Bangor, criminal trespass on Oct. 19, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Gregory Simmons, 36, Lewiston, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine base, violating condition of release and criminal forfeiture of property on Oct. 20, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, fourth charge offense committed.

Terry Lavoie, 34, Sabattus, operating under the influence on Oct. 12, 2019, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Minaya A. Abu, 19, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Amanda Dodge, 33, Buckfield, violating condition of release on Sept. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Ortiz E. De Jesus, 19, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy S. Lachapelle, 54, Litchfield, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Eddie E. Karas, 48, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Jordan T. Jones, 26, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 20, 2019, filed.

Caldwell Jackson, 68, Oxford, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jason C. Hart, 45, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Allison B. Richardson, 39, Buxton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Derek J. Fuller, 30, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 25, 2019, filed.

Karen Hanson, 46, South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $729. 73.

Roger H. Decoster, 44, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Marc E. Montreuil, 47, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Oct. 4, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Devin Penney, 23, Jay, criminal trespass on Sept. 10, 2019, dismissed.

Scott B. Dackmine, 53, Lisbon, attaching false plates and displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Aug. 7, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Amanda Pettengill, 27, Livermore Falls, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Aug. 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Raymond R. Cote, 61, Livermore, failure to register vehicle on July 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

David Chute, 70, Poland, failure to register vehicle on July 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Herbert Brugger, 28, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Nathaniel D. Cash, 25, Otisfield, attaching false plates on Aug. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Timothy M. Carro, 47, Buckfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Jesse T. Carleton, 24, South Paris, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Sept. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Anthony W. Campbell III, 25, South Paris, attaching false plates on Sept. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Augustus O. Buck, 47, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Chanin A. Bradford, 50, Minot, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 5, 2019, filed.

Christel L. Bosse, 37, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 7, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Joel J. Bergeron, 42, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Sept. 11, 2019, dismissed.

Alyssa Bailey, 21, Buckfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Eve Marie Donnell Walker, 18, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 20, 2019, found guilty, 10 hours community service.

Steven J. Bosse, 45, Greene, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures , criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on May 31, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500.

Tanner E. Ross, 20, Topsham, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Oct. 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Andrew Therrien, 23, Sabattus, operating under the influence on Oct. 20, 2019, dismissed.

Joshua R. Mains, 37, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Kevin S. Miller Jr., 33, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and operating vehicle without license on Sept. 9, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Shauna M. Mercier, 33, Bowdoin, violating condition of release on Sept. 4, 2019, found guilty, unconditional release.

Malcolm D. McIntosh, 40, Durham, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Christian Mitchell, 27, Auburn, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Aug. 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Christian J. Pellerin, 51, Durham, failure to register vehicle on Aug. 24, 2019, filed.

Suzanna Pennington, 47, Jay, unlawful use of permit on July 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Robert Ratford, 35, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 22, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Zachary M. Ross, 33, Buckfield, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Daniel W. Siddall, 53, Poland, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 11, 23019, found guilty, fined $100.

Devin M. St.Pierre Jr., 26, Jay, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Sept. 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $750.

Joey D. Collins, 30, Greene, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, second charge dismissed.

Riley Huff, 39, Freeport, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Oct. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $650, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Troy D. Pomeroy, 57, Livermore, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $75.

Josiah Cedre, 25, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Michael A. Waite, 37, Hartford, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Tyler S. Cote, 20, Monmouth, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and violating condition of release on Oct. 22, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Peter N. Vaillancourt, 45, Lewiston, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 16, 2019, first charge dismissed second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Guy C. Childs Sr., Lewiston, attaching false plates on Sept. 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Katina M. Tice, 35, Minot, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jared E. Black, 19, Sabattus, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Oct. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $350.

Glen E. Bolduc, 43, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael V. Mears, 32, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $6.

Chanin A. Bradford, 50, Minot, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Eban Q. Johnston, 23, Leeds, operating motorcycle without endorsement on Sept. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Austin J. Morin, 24, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Omayra Uceta, 30, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Oct. 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $350.

Elizabeth D. Rose, 42, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Nov. 6, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Cheryl Scott, 66, Jay, violating condition of release on Nov. 4, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Hibaq Yusuf, 31, Auburn, operating under the influence and violating condition of release on Nov. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Gerard Asphalt, Lyman, rule violation, vehicle likely to break down on Sept. 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Dylan Tessier, 20, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Sharif R. Myles, 22, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting on Sept. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Rhovon Anderson, 25, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting on Sept. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

