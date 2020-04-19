If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-Lastasdfphoto/.

Mystery photo for April 19, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Last week’s mystery photo was of Charlie the logger who was once a golfer down the road until the owners of The Loggers Den in Wilton bought him and turned him into a giant advertising feature at the business that deals in numerous wood products including firewood and “odd pieces of lumber.”  Our winner, chosen in a random drawing from all the correct entries was Mark Amero, of Jay.  He frequently drives past and when he stopped, he learned the story behind Charlie and is now the lucky winner of a $20 Hannaford gift card. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

