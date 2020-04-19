FARMINGTON – Mary Buzzell, 95, of Farmington, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, following a stay at Orchard Park Assisted Living Apartments and then Orchard Park Nursing Care Center. She was born July 23, 1924 in Farmington, the daughter of Charles T.and Anathalie (Huart) Sinskie Sr. She graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1942. On Sept. 1, 1946 she married Richard Buzzell of Industry. She attended Memphis School of Commerce in 1943 and International Correspondence School in 1958 earning a degree in Junior Accounting.In the earlier years she worked in the family business with her two brothers at Sinskie’s Motor Mart on Main Street in Farmington until 1955. This was a Chrysler, Plymouth, Jeep and International Truck dealership located in the building now occupied by Dunkin Donuts, US Cellular and The Roost. Following this she did bookkeeping for a few small businesses in town in addition to bookkeeping for her husband, Richard’s, excavation business, The Snowmobile Shop, R. Buzzell Well Drilling and son Peter’s Cylinder Head Repair.Her hobbies and interests included: gardening, oil painting, rug braiding, cross country skiing, music, reading. She always took an interest in whatever projects the rest of the family was working on (Car projects, Sandy River Railroad, construction equipment). She was a big fan of the entire Peanuts gang by Charles Shultz.She is survived by her daughter-in-law Cher Buzzell of Farmington, wife of deceased son Peter, son Charles Buzzell and his wife Helen Buzzell of Industry; grandson Christopher Buzzell and wife Zuzana of Goffstown, N.H. and two great-grandchildren; granddaughter Sheri Barich and husband Thomas of Hollis, N.H. and three great-grandchildren’ and granddaughter Patty Haggan and husband Jonathan of Farmington and one great-grandson.She was predeceased by her husband Richard Buzzell; son Peter Buzzell; brother Charles Sinskie Jr, and brother Dale Sinskie.Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. In light of the current Covid 19 issues, services at this time will be private. When all is well again a celebration of life will be held at the Charles Buzzell residence in Industry for all to attend. If you would like to be informed of the exact date of this event or leave a kind word please use her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com In lieu of flowers help someone in your area by donating to current causes.

